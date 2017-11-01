Woman hurt in Thomas Township rollover crash - WNEM TV 5

Woman hurt in Thomas Township rollover crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
THOMAS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A woman is in the hospital after a crash in Saginaw County.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 9600 block of Gratiot Road in Thomas Township.

Investigators said the woman rolled her minivan into the median, but was able to get out of the vehicle on her own.

There’s no word on her condition. 

