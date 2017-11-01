Woman hurt in Thomas Township rollover crash

A woman is in the hospital after a crash in Saginaw County.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 9600 block of Gratiot Road in Thomas Township.

Investigators said the woman rolled her minivan into the median, but was able to get out of the vehicle on her own.

There’s no word on her condition.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.