Family of CMU student killed in hit-and-run make plea on 2nd anniversary

The family of a Central Michigan University student killed in a hit-and-run are making a desperate plea for information on the second anniversary of his death.

Ryan Tsatsos was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking to his residence hall just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015.

Family said the 17-year-old was attending a party on Halloween night when he decided to walk back to his dorm with some friends. Shortly after midnight on Crawford Road an unknown driver hit Tsatsos and killed him.

Now, two years after his death, Tsatsos' family will be holding a news conference in Mt. Pleasant asking anyone with information to come forward.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County have been advertising Tsatsos’ case by putting up billboards in Mt. Pleasant and statewide. They're offering a $2,500 reward and Tsatsos' family is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a metallic blue color. The vehicle would likely have front passenger side damage and potentially fender, windshield and hood damage.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

