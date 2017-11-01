Birch Run outlets to reward early holiday shoppers

The Premium Outlets in Birch Run are offering an incentive to jump-start your holiday shopping.

The shopping mecca is debuting its first rewards program.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, shoppers who spend $300 or more will receive a $50 gift card for use at certain retailers. All shoppers have to do is present their receipts at the Guest Services Center.

The program runs through Sunday, Nov. 12.

