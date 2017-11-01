Birch Run outlets to reward early holiday shoppers - WNEM TV 5

Birch Run outlets to reward early holiday shoppers

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

The Premium Outlets in Birch Run are offering an incentive to jump-start your holiday shopping. 

The shopping mecca is debuting its first rewards program. 

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1, shoppers who spend $300 or more will receive a $50 gift card for use at certain retailers. All shoppers have to do is present their receipts at the Guest Services Center. 

The program runs through Sunday, Nov. 12. 

