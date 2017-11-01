Testimony continues in criminal case against state health director

The highest profile criminal case in the Flint water crisis gets back underway.

Testimony in the case against State Health Director Nick Lyon will resume Wednesday after about a three-and-a-half-week break.

Lyon is charged in connection to the deadly Legionnaires’ outbreak that happened between 2014 and 2015. He currently faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in the office.

Prosecutors said Lyon did not notify the public fast enough about the disease, which is they charged him for an elderly man’s death.

If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.