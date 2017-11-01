Widespread rain returns Wednesday night

Lake-effect snow showers gave us a less than ideal commute in plenty of places yesterday morning, but as we kick off the middle day of the traditional workweek, we're off to a much better start.

Today & Tonight

We should stay dry in most areas through today, but there is a chance for a few showers, flurries this afternoon. It's one of those days where the radar may look a lot worse than what's actually on the ground.

The rest of us will be under mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures jumping into the lower and middle 40s this afternoon. Wind chills will stay in the 30s for most of the day.

Later on this evening, after sunset, rain will return to the region and it will be a widespread rain over the area. Everyone will see some rain overnight and it will be steady until it starts to slow down by daybreak Thursday. Rainfall totals should reach around .25" to .50" by 8 AM Thursday.

Some mixing and snow will be possible in some of our northern areas initially, but that should transition to all rain shortly after. Any mixing would be northern parts of Clare County toward our M-55 counties.

Temperatures will fall to a few degrees on either side of 40 around midnight and the very early morning hours, before steadily rising into Thursday morning as a warm front pushes into the state.

Thursday

Rain will be tapering off around daybreak on Thursday, eventually giving us some dry time for the morning hours. Temperatures won't be too bad either, with a mild start in the 40s for the early morning drives.

That upward trend in temperature will continue right into the afternoon after a warm front noses through the area, with high temperatures reaching into the middle 50s for the afternoon, with a few upper 50s entirely on the table as well.

The dry weather from the morning won't last long, with shower chances returning for the afternoon and evening as a cold front marches across the area. Those rain chances will continue into the early overnight hours before ending by Friday morning.

Lows on Thursday night will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

