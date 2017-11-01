Happy Birthday, Mighty Mac! - WNEM TV 5

Happy Birthday, Mighty Mac!

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

It’s been 60 years since the Mackinac Bridge first opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957.

The bridge is currently the fifth longest suspension bridge in the world, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

The total length of the Mackinac Bridge is 26,372 feet.

Before the construction of the bridge, people had to travel by ferry to cross the Straits of Mackinac into St. Ignace and the Upper Peninsula. 

>>Click here to read more about the Mackinac Bridge's history<<

