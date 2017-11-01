Benches vandalized with anti-police messages, profanity

Authorities are investigating after several benches were vandalized with anti-police messages and profanities.

The Shepherd Police Department posted edited images of the vandalism to their Facebook page. The graffiti was found on benches Halloween morning near the walk trail directly across from the playground on Federal Road.

“It seems as though our Department is not at the top of their Christmas list as one says...F***K Shepherd PoPo's and another says F***K Sawyer,” Chief Luke Sawyer wrote on Facebook.

Sawyer said a private citizen has offered a $250 reward for the identification and prosecution of the person or persons responsible.

Sawyer wants the community to make a statement that this will not be tolerated.

“It is unfortunate when some misguided individuals (putting it in nice terms...this is a family page) decide to destroy property of others. Let's make a statement that this WILL NOT be tolerated in our community!” he wrote.

If you have any information on the incident, call the department’s office at 989-828-5045 or e-mail lsawyer@villageofshepherd.org

