Crews close lane on Hogan Road bridge due to safety - WNEM TV 5

Crews close lane on Hogan Road bridge due to safety

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan bridge is down to one lane until road crews can fix a large hole and other damages. 

The Genesee County Road Commission closed one lane of the Hogan Road Bridge over the Shiawassee River on Wednesday, Nov. 1 due to safety concerns.

The bridge is located between Silver Lake Road and Rolston Road in Fenton Township. 

The lane will be closed until further notice. 

Drivers are asked to use caution. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.