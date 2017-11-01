Crews close lane on Hogan Road bridge due to safety

A Mid-Michigan bridge is down to one lane until road crews can fix a large hole and other damages.

The Genesee County Road Commission closed one lane of the Hogan Road Bridge over the Shiawassee River on Wednesday, Nov. 1 due to safety concerns.

The bridge is located between Silver Lake Road and Rolston Road in Fenton Township.

The lane will be closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to use caution.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.