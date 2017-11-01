WARNING GRAPHIC: Two charged after dogs found starving in basement

A Mid-Michigan county has seen yet another heartbreaking case of animal cruelty.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell posted photos of two dogs suffering from malnutrition and starvation that were dropped off at the local humane society.

During their investigation, police said they found the dogs were kept in the basement of a home on the 5000 block of Alpha Way in Flint. The basement was covered in urine, feces, and trash, Pickell said.

“During an interview with our investigators the individual who lived in the home stated she was struggling with Heroin addiction, and admitted the dogs would go for weeks at a time without food,” Pickell wrote on Facebook.

Police also interviewed her live-in boyfriend who said he would “from time-to-time” feed the dogs by throwing pizza into the basement, Pickell wrote.

Pickell said investigators also found a third dog had died in the home due to the same starvation issues. The two surviving dogs then began eating the deceased animal, according to Pickell.

“The suspect stated that she knew this was occurring, but referenced her drug addiction as the reason she did not intervened,” Pickell wrote.

The case has been turned over to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

Pickell said both the man and woman have been charged with one count of animal killing/torturing each. The charge is a four-year maximum felony, Pickell said.

“I would like to thank the detectives in my office for their dedication to this case, and Prosecutor David Leyton for his efficient and expeditious handling of the charges,” Pickell wrote. “My hope is this case will be a warning to others, that our County takes animal cruelty issues seriously, and will take action against those who abuse these pets.”

Pickell said the Genesee County Humane Society had to euthanize one of the dogs, a 6-month old, because its health was too far gone.

