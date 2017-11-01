State Supreme Court dismisses charges in case tied to photo

The Michigan Supreme Court says charges must be dismissed against a man who was arrested for attempted murder after the victim identified him based on a single photo.

The court says it was "highly suggestive" for police to show the photo to the victim at a hospital and then ask, "Was this the guy who shot you?"

In an order Wednesday, the court says the victim saw the gunman's partially obscured face for no more than seven seconds on a dark Detroit street. The court says the description could have fit "many young men."

It's a victory for Elisah Thomas, who denied any role in the armed robbery. The Supreme Court heard arguments last week in front of students at Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

