Hurley dresses NICU babies like the superheroes they are

They may be small, but they’re MIGHTY.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint had an extra special treat for their little superheroes spending Halloween in the NICU. The hospital posted more than two dozen photos on their Facebook page Wednesday, Nov. 1 of the tiny wonders.

The babies were donned with superhero capes from Batman to Superman and Supergirl to butterflies.

The capes were made by volunteers, Hurley said.

Hurley wasn't the only Michigan hospital to feature their little ones dressed up for the holiday. Staff members at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit posted cute pics on their Facebook page featuring the babies dressed as everything from Waldo to Wonder Woman, Robin Hood and even Harry Potter.

