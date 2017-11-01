Powerboat racer fined for violating safety rules on Saginaw River

A powerboat racer who was fined for violating safety rules on the Saginaw River has paid up, authorities say.

The violation happened on June 21, 2017, on the Saginaw River, when an individual operating an outboard racing boat was underway in the vicinity of the Liberty Bridge in Bay City.

Investigators with the U.S. Coast Guard said the driver and vessel were part of a racing event hosted by the International Outboard Grand Prix that was scheduled later in the week.

Officials said the driver violated the "No Wake Zone" displayed in the area and performed a high-speed lap around a transiting freight ship more than 600 feet long, which was approaching the opened Liberty Draw Bridge.

"Recreational boaters should be aware of specific speed restrictions and other regulations pertaining to their areas of operation. Crossing the bow of a large, moving freight ship with limited maneuverability is not something that an educated and prudent operator should ever attempt. Boat motor stalls during this type of maneuver have proven to be catastrophic for boaters failing to recognize hazards inherent to marine operations," the Coast Guard said in a release.

The driver was placed on probation with the race organization and ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.

That fine was paid on Oct. 13, officials said.

