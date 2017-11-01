Study: Parents of teen girls worry more about social media impact

While it may come as no surprise that a study by the American Psychological Association found that 79 percent of teens use social media, what may surprise you is the impact on teen girls.

According to the study, 69 percent of parents of teen girls are significantly more likely to report that they worry about the influence social media is having on their child’s physical and mental health. That’s compared to 39 percent of parents of teen boys.

The study also found that in the U.S., more teen girls than boys may be experiencing major depressive episodes; and since teen girls are more likely to use social media to communicate, it would expose them to the negative effects of social media.

To read the full study, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.