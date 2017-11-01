Annual alpaca bazaar will help benefit mom with cancer

The fleece of several Mid-Michigan alpacas is used to make clothing, but this year it’s also being used to help benefit a mother of three who is battling cancer.

Alpaca Adventures of Mid-Michigan is owned by Barb and Mark Schick.

“We have all different products, the biggest one is our socks which are three times warmer than wool. There’s no wool in them so they don’t itch or prick. We have hats and gloves and scarves,” said Barb.

The Schick family is hosting their fourth annual alpaca bazaar this year, but 2017 has added meaning.

More than thirty vendors, along with the Schick family, are raffling off their products to benefit a local family.

At just 34-years-old, Sara Schabel, a mom of three, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her community has been rallying around her ever since.

“My heart just broke for her. Sara is such a positive, energetic girl and I truly believe that energy is hopefully going to help her get through this, and beat this,” Barb said.

Barb told TV5 that with a positive spirit, and some help from her alpacas, she hopes to make a big difference for Sara.

“It’s just nice when the community comes together to help her. And hopefully, we can raise a lot of money for Sara, and help her and her family.”

You can attend the bazaar on Nov. 4th by heading to the Williams Township Hall, 1080 W. Midland Road, in Auburn.

It runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

