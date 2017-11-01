H&M opening store at Genesee Valley Center on Thursday

Shoppers, listen up, H&M is about to open at the Genesee Valley Center. And if you’re one of the first to go, you could get some free stuff.

The fashion retailer will open a new store on Thursday, Nov. 2 at noon at the mall in Flint Township.

If you are one of the first 200 shoppers in line, you’ll get an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued from $10 to $300, in addition to other opening offers.

The store will offer ladies, men, and teen’s clothing. There will also be an H&M Kids Collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

The company is also rolling out a global garment recycling program. Through the initiative, H&M customers at Genesee Valley Center can help save natural resources and money. Customers will receive a voucher for 15 percent off their entire purchase for each bag of donated clothing.

To kick off the recycling program on opening day, customers who bring in garments to be recycled before the store opens at noon will also have the chance to win H&M gift cards valued between $50 and $250, in addition to the 15 percent off voucher.

H&M operates 504 stores in the U.S., including one in Saginaw at the Fashion Square Mall.

