Police investigation: Needles found in Halloween candy

Flushing Police are investigating after a woman said her child bit into some Halloween candy and found two needles inside.

The woman told police her children had been trick-or-treating on Halloween night in the neighborhoods west of Seymour Road (Primrose and Windy Bluff).

When the child bit into a full-sized Tootsie Roll on Nov. 1, the woman said two needles were embedded within the candy.

The child wasn’t hurt.

The woman said the candy was wrapped, and due to the number of homes that were visited, it’s not clear where the candy came from.

Flushing Police are encouraging parents to check candy thoroughly and report any similar incidents.

If you have any information, call Flushing Police at (810) 659-3119.

Food tampering is a 10-year felony under Michigan law.

