MI Health Director gives testimony in Legionnaires’ case

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Michigan’s top Health Director knew about the deadly Legionnaires’ outbreak weeks before he alerted the public.

Nick Lyon remains on the job as Michigan’s Director of Health and Human Services.

Today’s testimony comes on day 1,286 of the water crisis with more than 5,200 lead pipes replaced so far.

However, the testimony wasn’t just centered on Lyon, the governor was also brought up.

“Was that part of this communication,” said Todd Flood, the Special Prosecutor.

“I don’t think it was, I don’t recall it being discussed,” said Harvey Hollins, the Urban Affairs Director.

Prosecutor Flood drilled and Director Hollins in court. They were sparring about various dates and meetings that happened at the beginning of the Flint Water Crisis.

Lyons is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office. Judge David Goggins must decide if there is enough evidence to move the case forward.

So far in the case, Hollins has testified that he told Gov. Rick Snyder about a Legionaries’ outbreak a week before it became publicly known. which the governor still denies.

“It says schedule a conference call with the governor about current status,” Lyon’s attorney said. “What does that mean?”

“That one I don’t remember,” Hollins said.

But Hollins said he did remember warning the governor about complaints of tainted drinking water in the summer of 2015.

The prosecution and defense combed through years of email chains and phone conversations as they talked with Hollins.

But Lyon’s attorney said this is all irrelevant in the case against him.

In court, Hollins denied having any meetings or talks with Lyon prior to 2016. The testimony in this preliminary exam will continue. If the case goes to trail and Lyon is convicted, he could be headed to prison.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.