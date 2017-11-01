New study shows social media's effect on parents

As social media companies face questions on capitol hill, many parents are trying to talk with their teens about what to post on social media.

But a new study reveals parents are treating girls differently than boys.

“Yeah it’s hard to use social media and have a good social life at school,” said 17-year-old Patrick Lee.

Lee has grown up in a world of technology and social media. He said he uses Facebook messenger group chats for his sports teams and Snapchat to communicate with friends.

But with all that technology, he knows he needs to be careful.

“It’s free, but can cost so much for other people’s lives,” said Lee.

Lee’s mother, Jen, said she taught her children to use social media responsibly and has house rules for what the teens can see and post online.

“We always check it and we have a mutual open door policy, that the phone is ours, we pay for it so we check it,” said Lee’s mother.

So we know social media plays a big part in a teens life and it may play an even bigger role for teenage girls.

In a study published by the American Psychological Association, 79 percent of parents of teenage girls said they worry about the effects of social media, compared to 39 percent of parents of teenage boys.

Some parents said they worry about their daughters more because they turn to social media for self-gratification.

“Girls are easily influenced, you’ve got enough peer pressure as a teenager as it,” said Tatum Garzell, a mother. “Let alone social media throwing stuff at these kids, they have enough to worry about.”

“They probably care about more outer now, especially,” said Monica Dufrense, a mother. “Cyberbullying will probably get bigger.”

But for Lee's mother, she said social media is a fact of life now and she’ll continue to teach her teenage sons and daughter about the dangers.

“I think it has its bads, but if you monitor appropriately and effectively, and talk to your children, I don’t think it’s a negative thing,” said Lee’s mother.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.