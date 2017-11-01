Fundraiser held for Midland toddler

The suspicious death of a little girl is still under investigation.

Heartbreak is surrounding the death of a 20-month-old Delilah Bieski, but so far no arrests.

Delilah died last week after being taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

As police continue their investigation, community members are rallying around the little girl’s family.

“It just breaks my heart because no child deserves that,” said Kryssi Pickering, a benefits coordinator.

Pickering said she was devastated when she heard about the death of 20-month-old Delilah Bieski.

She lives across the street from Delilah’s father and wanted to help the family, so she decided to do a benefit to help raise money for Delilah’s funeral cost.

“It’s hard enough to have to plan a funeral for your child and then worry about all the other expenses that come with it,” Pickering said.

Pickering said no matter how she died, her death is a tragedy, something no family should have to go through and she wants to help any way she can.

“Just think about how young she was, she didn’t get a chance to experience life yet,” Pickering said.

Pickering said she started the fundraising two days ago and she has already seen an outpouring of support.

“The generosity from the community for donations is incredible already,” Pickering said.

Pickering is planning the event with help from her friends and a few neighbors. She said she’s hoping the community can come together to donate not just their money, but their time as well.

“I want to try and make sure we reach out to as many people as possible and even if you can just come for 10 minutes,” Pickering said.

The fundraiser will be held Nov. 19th from noon to 4 p.m. at Frick’s Bar in Midland.

There will be a taco bar it’s $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

There will also be a bake sale, silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

