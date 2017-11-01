Buckle in for a bumpy ride

Following a cold, and even snowy Halloween, the first day of November didn't improve a whole lot on how October ended. We did keep the rain and snow showers out of the picture, but temperatures clocked in feeling more like they should on December 1st. We are poised for some changes during the next several days, but they're going to be coming at us sharply and often.

Overnight

Widespread rain has returned to Mid-Michigan, but unlike last week's storm, it won't be sticking around for all that long. Much of the rain will begin to pull north and east of the region after 3:00 AM, tapering off to scattered showers before ending by daybreak. Although it may only last a few hours, most of the region will pick up 0.25"-0.50" by morning.

The overnight rain will come ahead of a warm front charging northward across the Ohio Valley. With the front set to pass north of us overnight, temperatures will briefly settle to the low 40s around midnight, then rise to the upper 40s by sunrise. Winds will remain lighter out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursday

Tonight's rain will actually serve as the first in a 1-2 punch of wet weather that will continue into Thursday. Cloudy skies will get the day started, with generally dry conditions outside of any lingering moisture on the roads. That lull in the rain will hold until about mid-afternoon when round two rolls in ahead of a cold front. Expect a soggy drive home on Thursday evening as the rain will continue at times until just after midnight.

Now, here the good news. If you've had enough of our recent stretch of abnormally chilly temperatures, Thursday will provide us with a break. Thanks to the passing warm front, we'll see highs climb back to the middle and upper 50s, putting us a few degrees above average for a change!

Friday & Beyond

Thursday's temperatures bump won't be sticking around, but it also won't be the last we see of the milder weather in the next week. temps will duck back to the upper 40s on Friday behind the departing rain, and we'll get to enjoy a mix of clouds and sunshine. All-in-all a crisp, pleasant end to the work week.

Showers return with a new disturbance on Saturday afternoon, with the chilly temps lingering. Highs during the first half of the weekend will stay in the upper 40s, but another warm front will give us a bump on Sunday. Showers will stay in the mix for the second half of the weekend, and we'll even fight our way back into the 60s!

The roller coaster ride will continue early next week. See what lies ahead in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!