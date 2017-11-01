Multiple injured after shooting in Denver Walmart

The Thornton Police Department is reporting a shooting at a Walmart in Denver.

Police reported the shooting around 8:30 p.m.

The Walmart is located at 9900 Grant St. in Thornton.

CBS 4 in Denver reports multiple people have been shot.

The conditions of those injured are not yet known.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

