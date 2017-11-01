Multiple injured after shooting in Denver Walmart - WNEM TV 5

Multiple injured after shooting in Denver Walmart

DENVER (WNEM) -

The Thornton Police Department is reporting a shooting at a Walmart in Denver.

Police reported the shooting around 8:30 p.m.

The Walmart is located at 9900 Grant St. in Thornton.

CBS 4 in Denver reports multiple people have been shot.

The conditions of those injured are not yet known.

