Everyone knows how tough it can be to take the kids out to dinner, especially when you have toddlers that just can't sit still.

So how about restaurants banning children altogether?

More and more restaurants are instituting the policy as they're banking on customers appreciating a dining experience without noisy kids running around.

However, for parents, it forces them to find someone else to watch the kids if they want to go dine there.

We want to know what you think. Is it OK for restaurants to ban kids? Sound off on our TV5 Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All right reserved.