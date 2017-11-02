Delta College to host its annual A Chocolate Affair

If you like chocolate, you're going to love a big event to benefit a local community college!

The Delta College Foundation hosts its annual A Chocolate Affair fundraiser at the Horizons Center in Saginaw.

It's a fundraiser for the college’s Possible Dream Program.

Proceeds will provide educational and cultural experiences to hundreds of students and scholarships for students to attend Delta College

Tickets are on sale now. >>More info here<<

