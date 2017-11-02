Salvation Army in Genesee County is hiring bell ringers

The Salvation Army is hearing sleigh bells already, and they need bell ringers for the upcoming holiday season.

You can apply for a position at either of the Genesee County Salvation Army locations starting Monday, Nov. 6 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The application deadline is Nov. 11.

