Salvation Army in Genesee County is hiring bell ringers

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Salvation Army is hearing sleigh bells already, and they need bell ringers for the upcoming holiday season.

The Genesee County Salvation Army is hiring bell ringers.          

You can apply for a position at either of the Genesee County Salvation Army locations starting Monday, Nov. 6 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The application deadline is Nov. 11. 

