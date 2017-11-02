Defendant testifies he didn't kill jogger as he's accused

A man accused of fatally shooting of a jogger in western Michigan denied killing her when he testified in his own defense as his trial drew to a close.

Jeffrey Willis testified Wednesday he didn't kill 36-year-old Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 in Muskegon County's Dalton Township and said he was mowing his lawn on the day she died.

Willis was arrested in 2016 after being accused of trying to kidnap a teenager. He testified that he gave that girl a ride after he found her walking along a road, but denied pulling a gun on her, as she testified earlier in the trial.

The defense presented just Willis and one other witness before resting its case. Prosecutors were expected to present rebuttal witnesses Thursday.

