Teens charged in deadly I-75 rock throwing incident to be evaluated

Five teenagers charged in the I-75 rock throwing death will be back in court Thursday.

Kenneth White, 32, was killed just north of Flint on October 18 while riding in a car that was hit by a rock thrown from a highway overpass. Police said five teens threw a series of rocks from the overpass and then went to eat at a McDonald's.

The five have been charged with second-degree murder, all accused of playing roles in throwing the deadly rock.

Kyle Anger, 17; Alexzander Miller, 15; Mark Sekelsky, 16; Mikadyn Payne, 16; and Trevor Gray, 15, were arraigned and pleaded not guilty.

Flint Attorney Fred Meyers told TV5 at least three, but likely all five, of the suspects could be ordered to undergo evaluations Thursday for competency and criminal responsibility.

The competency evaluation will assess the suspect's current mental state, whereas the assessment of criminal responsibility focuses on their state of mind at the time the alleged offense was committed.

