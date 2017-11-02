Parents plea for answers two years after son killed in hit-and-run

It's been two years since Central Michigan University student Ryan Tsatsos was killed in a hit-and-run crash and still no answers.

It happened Halloween night in 2015.

That's when police said Ryan was walking back from a party with a group of his friends on Crawford Road in Isabella County.

Police said the freshman was hit by a car that never stopped and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday, Ryan’s parents Julie and Paul spoke at a heartbreaking press conference. They are still desperate for answers.

“It has been two years and it doesn't get easier it gets harder each day,” Julie Tsatsos said.

Tears filled their eyes as they shared memories of Ryan.

“He was happy. Then his eyes. He has such nice eyes,” Julie Tsatsos said.

Since the accident, Michigan State Police said they have received about 100 tips on the case. To this day, they still believe the car that hit Ryan was a dark metallic blue color.

“We have followed up on leads from the Upper Peninsula to Southeast Michigan. We have not overlooked anything that has been called in. Were still working his case very actively. We need the public's help,” police said.

For Julie and Paul, reliving this day again his painful.

“People say time heals - that's a lie. It's not true. There's no healing here,” Paul Tsatsos said.

“For me it's like torture because all I ever wanted to do was have kids so watching them get grandkids and get married and graduate from college knowing they are having parties,” Julie Tsatsos continued.

Flyers have been given out the last two years. There is also a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

