Michigan woman fills out job application, takes cash

Authorities say it didn't take long for them to catch a woman suspected of stealing cash from a northern Michigan restaurant, since she'd just filled out a job application at the eatery.

Michigan State Police were told a 47-year-old Alpena woman filled out the application at Mandarin Garden in Alpena County this week before taking money out of the cash register. WHSB-FM reports she was confronted by employees and fled in a vehicle.

Police say they quickly found the woman at her home. She was arrested and is expected to face charges including larceny.

The stolen money was recovered and returned to the restaurant.

