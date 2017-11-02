Dry break this morning, but rain returns later on

After a pretty quiet day on Wednesday, the rain returned during the late evening and overnight hours. Thankfully that rain is moving out for the morning commutes, but it will be returning later on today.

Today & Tonight

You'll likely have some wet roads to start the day and a bit of patchy fog, but overall it should be a fairly smooth commute as the rain moved out just in time for the morning drives. Temperatures are still cool of course, with it being November, but we're in the 40s for most areas out the door, doing a bit better than the last few days.

Most will be dry through the lunch hour for today, but showers will return this afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Even though we'll have plenty of clouds and rain around, temperatures will still manage to reach the low 50s in many places and winds today will be fairly light.

Rain eventually winds down after midnight and we'll begin drying out for the overnight period. Behind the rain, we'll cool back down into the middle and upper 30s for overnight lows. Skies will be cloudy to start, but diminish a bit toward Friday morning.

