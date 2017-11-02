Rain starting to push back into Mid-Michigan

After a pretty quiet day on Wednesday, the rain returned during the late evening and overnight hours. Thankfully that rain moved out for the morning commutes, but it looks like we won't be able to say the same for the evening drives tonight.

Today & Tonight

Most will be dry through the lunch hour for today, but showers will return this afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Even though we'll have plenty of clouds and rain around, temperatures will still manage to reach the low 50s in many places and winds today will be fairly light.

Temperatures at the lunch hour are already approaching 50, and although there is a wind chill, the difference is very minor today, especially compared to the 20s and 30s of earlier this week.

Rain eventually winds down after midnight and we'll begin drying out for the overnight period. Behind the rain, we'll cool back down into the middle and upper 30s for overnight lows. Skies will be cloudy to start, but diminish a bit toward Friday morning.

