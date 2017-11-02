Funeral services set for 3 children dead after buggy crash

Funeral services are planned for three children who died following a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a pickup truck in central Michigan.

Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home in Carson City says services are Friday at Vickeryville Old Order Mennonite Church for 11-year-old Cameron Martin, 9-year-old Kayla Martin and 7-year-old Kendra Martin.

State police have said their parents, including 40-year-old buggy driver Paul Martin of Sheridan, were injured in the crash. Police say seven of the couple's children were in the buggy when the crash happened Sunday morning near Sheridan. The other children were injured.

Police say a 29-year-old man, also from Sheridan, was driving a pickup that crashed into the buggy's rear.

The crash is under investigation.

