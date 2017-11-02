Michigan Road Trips: Discovering the Windy City

A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
For years now, Flint has been in the national spotlight for its lead-tainted water, but now that conversation is changing.More >
For years now, Flint has been in the national spotlight for its lead-tainted water, but now that conversation is changing.More >
Flushing Police are investigating after a woman said her child bit into some Halloween candy and found two needles inside.More >
Flushing Police are investigating after a woman said her child bit into some Halloween candy and found two needles inside.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all...More >
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all with a thorny switch.More >
Five teenagers charged in the I-75 rock throwing death will be back in court Thursday.More >
Five teenagers charged in the I-75 rock throwing death will be back in court Thursday.More >
Dustin Hoffman is apologizing for the alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985, saying "it is not reflective of who I am."More >
Dustin Hoffman is apologizing for the alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985, saying "it is not reflective of who I am."More >
A new kind of drug has come to Mid-Michigan. Police say it is one of the most dangerous drugs they have ever seen.More >
A new kind of drug has come to Mid-Michigan. Police say it is one of the most dangerous drugs they have ever seen.More >
Everyone knows how tough it can be to take the kids out to dinner, especially when you have toddlers that just can't sit still. So how about restaurants banning children altogether?More >
Everyone knows how tough it can be to take the kids out to dinner, especially when you have toddlers that just can't sit still. So how about restaurants banning children altogether?More >