Michigan Road Trips: Discovering the Windy City

The Windy City is a favorite vacation spot to many Michiganders.

It’s only four-and-half hours from Mid-Michigan, but a world apart.

Chicago is the home to delicious deep-dish pizza, 26-miles of public beaches, the river that flows backwards and the “L” which makes getting from point A to point B part of the fun for locals and visitors.

At the Museum of Science and Industry, you can find historical things that are old, and things that are new, like the Robot Revolution Exhibit.

“I think people are familiar with robots that work in factories, and we've seen humanoids in sci-fi, but here you really get to see real robots that are out in the world today,” said Kathleen McCarthy, the director of collections and head museum curator.

Outside of the futuristic, is the historic.

The architecture in Chicago is a sight you could stare at for hours. Likely, because the building has been there for nearly 85 years.

“The museum is a great combo of exhibits that have been here for decades and brand new exhibits,” McCarthy said.

If you can’t decide where to eat, try the Revival Food Hall where you can sample a little bit of everything.

Located in the bustling financial district, the Food Hall truly has something for everyone.

“Revival Food Hall's been here a little over a year now,” said Tim Wickes, general manager.

Inside is a rare opportunity to sample food from 15 Chicago restaurants.

Think "food court," but much more gourmet.

“We've got everything from tacos to cheeseburgers, to aloha poke, to super healthy salads. Then we've got Revival Cafe and bar, too,” Wickes said.

If you have little time., but a big appetite, this is the one stop you must make.

“They [visitors] come through the downtown-area and wanna experience Chicago, but we're only here for one day, it's like cool - you can come here and see 16 different neighborhood restaurants, all in ONE building,” Wickes said.

After a delicious dinner, what about feeding our sweet tooth?

Katherine Anne Confections is said to have the best hot chocolate you'll ever taste!

From truffles, to caramels, to drinking chocolate, everything is made from scratch.

“Our cream comes from central Illinois. Our raspberries come from Michigan. Ya know, nothing but the finest!” said owner Katherine Duncan.

Duncan first learned how to make homemade caramels and truffles as a child growing up on a farm in Wisconsin. However, once she moved to Chicago, her homemade goodies were such a hit, she turned it into a career.

“Per capita, we only have three artisan chocolatiers in the whole city, which, we're in a large city, so, shockingly unique, I think!” Duncan said.

You can learn more about all the fun experiences Chicago has to offer by going to enjoyillinois.com

