McLaren Health Care to expand outside of Michigan

McLaren Health Care is announcing plans to expand outside of Michigan.

The company, which is headquartered in Grand Blanc, said it agreed to buy out Indiana Health Plan.

“This expansion allows us to leverage the success and strength of our health plan expertise, and brings significant benefits to the individuals and families served by MDwise,” said Philip Incarnati, President and CEO of McLaren Health Care. “In addition to providing a platform for future growth in Indiana, expanding our health plan operations allows us to create greater economies of scale and new opportunities to share data and best practices, all of which will improve the experience of both members and network providers.”

The HMO serves more than 360,000 people and generates more than $1.5 billion in revenue each year.

McLaren will maintain MDwise’s Indiana operations, and MDwise members will not experience any changes to their benefits or provider network. MDwise will continue to offer the same high quality services currently available under its Hoosier Healthwise and Healthy Indiana Plans.

McLaren said the deal will increases its own revenues to $6 billion a year.

The agreement now awaits state and federal approval.

