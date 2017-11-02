Meijer recalls dark chocolate brand for allergy concerns

Meijer is voluntarily recalling several dark chocolate products due to an undeclared milk allergen.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the bulk dark chocolate products were produced by GKI Foods LLC. The company announced the recall on Oct. 27, 2017.

>>Slideshow: Dark chocolate brand recall<<

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the FDA.

The products were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The FDA said there have been no illnesses reported to date

Meijer is voluntarily recalling the products with the following UPC’s:

7-19283-40301-8 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Almonds 18 oz.

7-19283-40302-5 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Cashews 18 oz.

7-19283-40313-1 Meijer Bulk Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans

Consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

>>For more information click here<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.