Things to know for open enrollment

  1. Applying November 1-December 15 through the Marketplace (Obamacare) allows you to have coverage for the upcoming year, beginning January 1, 2018
    1. Shorter window to enroll, 45 days to enroll this year compared to 2-3 months in the past
    2. Individuals previously on the Marketplace will or should have received a renewal notice to renew their coverage
    3. Applying during the current open enrollment period does NOT save you from being penalized on your taxes for not being covered for the previous year
    4. To access your account on healthcare.gov you must remember your password from your last enrollment, if you cannot remember your password, call healthcare.gov at 1-800-318-2596 to reset your password

  2. In order for your new coverage to be effective by January 1, 2018, you must apply, choose a plan and pay premiums by December 15, 2017; unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) which include the following examples and are valid within 60 days of the change:
    1. Loss of health coverage
    2. Change in household sizes
    3. Change in residence (zip code)
    4. Citizenship status change
    5. Release from incarceration
    6. Marriage
  1. Healthcare.gov website will be down on Sundays for maintenance during the open enrollment period; therefore, individuals should pick another day to go onto the website
  2. Controversy about subsidies
    1. Individuals will see subsidies and amount they will pay but the amount paid will be increased compared to prior year because the insurance companies increased their rates in anticipation of not receiving subsidies
  3. Less advertising and less assistors for open enrollment period, as funds were cut this past summer due to an Executive Order.  Advertising would inform individuals of how to enroll and where to enroll into the Healthcare Marketplace (Obamacare), that’s why Genesee Health Plan is here as a resource to help with enrollment, we do not charge to assist individuals to enroll

Genesee Health Plan (GHP) can help assist individuals with enrollment into the Health Insurance Marketplace (Obamacare), Genesee Health Plan, Healthy Michigan Plan and other Medicaid Programs.  Call Genesee Health Plan at 844-232-7740 or visit their website at www.geneseehealthplan.org for more information.

