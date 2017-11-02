WantedWednesday: Police searching for Trent Columbus

Authorities need your help tracking down a man wanted out of Midland.

Trent Richard Columbus, 20, is wanted for five outstanding misdemeanor warrants for damage to property, according to Midland Police Department.

He’s described as 6’2” tall and approximately 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 989-839-4713.

Police said no photo of Columbus is available at this time.

