Ready for holiday shopping? Meijer releases top toy picks

Meijer is kicking off the holidays with a list of the top toys this season.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer’s top toys list includes national brands like Nerf, Hot Wheels and Nintendo that focus on interactive and group play.

“We know our customers appreciate an early glimpse into the hottest toys and electronics on Meijer shelves this season,” said Jamie Akemann, Group Vice President of Hardlines. “We believe our assortment of national brands will not only help capture the imaginations of children across the Midwest, but also continue to make Meijer a toy destination.”

Top Toys and Electronics include:

L.O.L. Surprise Tots Dolls Series 2 include seven layers of surprise; cost is $9.99

Pie Face Sky High stands 3 feet tall, emulating a carnival strength test game; cost is $24.99

Hatchimals Surprise offers twins; cost is $69.99

Tickle Me Elmo is redesigned for this generation; cost is $29.99

FurReal Roarin’ Tyler responds with more than 100 sound and motion combinations; cost is $129.99

Easy Braids braids your hair for you to create a three-strand braid; cost is $24.99

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller transforms from a ship to land vehicle; cost is $59.99

Swing and Sling Spidey is an interactive plush that swings, hangs and tumbles; cost is $39.99

Recoil is a GPS-based, Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor battlefield for up to 16 players; cost is $129.99

Nerf Nemesis has 100 rounds of Nerf balls; cost is $99.99

Hot Wheels Roto Revolution is a motorized loop that rotates Hot Wheels cars; cost is $44.99

Nintendo Switch is a gaming system designed to transform from a home console to a portable system; cost is $299.99

Super Nintendo Classic Edition is fully loaded with 20 classic games and one never-before-released game; cost is $79.99. Note: The retailer expects to receive another shipment this holiday season after selling out earlier this fall.

Meijer operates 230 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

