Southwest Airlines to discontinue flights at Bishop Airport

Southwest Airlines is pulling the plug on the Vehicle City.

After five years of servicing Flint, the airline will discontinue flights at Bishop International Airport in June, 2018, according to a spokesperson.

The following is a full statement from Bishop International Airport:

Flint was very fortunate to be able to keep Southwest Airlines in the market after their acquisition of AirTran Airways in 2012. They have been a wonderful partner, maintaining service to our region by adjusting their airline model to suit a smaller city. Southwest worked diligently with us over the last 5 years to find the right combination of service to offer our community. Ultimately, Southwest came to the difficult business decision to no longer serve Flint’s Bishop International Airport. Their daily service to Chicago-Midway will end on June 6, 2018. While this is disheartening news, the reduction will not limit access to these key regions for our travelers. Flint Bishop passengers will still be able to enjoy nonstop service to Chicago-O’Hare with American Airlines and United Airlines. Additionally, Allegiant serves Orlando/Sanford, Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers and Tampa Bay/St. Pete nonstop. Our four remaining airlines give Bishop International Airport customers access to all of the global airlines alliances, as well as the ultra-low fare network of Allegiant. Allegiant’s leisure only-low cost model has proven to be an excellent fit for the demographics of our region. We look forward to their continued growth in Flint. Flint Bishop offers the lowest average airfares in the state, as well as a hassle-free, convenient airport experience. Moving forward, the airport will continue to work with our current airline partners, and potential new partners, to increase seating capacity for our community.

