Police: Couple sexually assaulted teen, forced her to eat cigarettes

A married couple was arrested after they were accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and forcing her to eat cigarettes.

Kyle Roy, 33, and Jennifer Roy, 46, are accused of sexually assaulting Jennifer's teenage daughter and forcing her to eat half a pack of cigarettes, Thomas Township Police Sgt. Al Fong said.

The victim was 14-years-old at the time of the latest incident, Fong said.

The victim reported the incidents to her father who then contacted Thomas Township police.

After police were contacted, the victim was interviewed by a forensic interviewer and she reported the suspects sexually assaulted her on several incidents, Fong said.

Kyle Roy told police the victim was hit with a belt, punched and choked as a form of discipline, Fong said.

