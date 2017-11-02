House bid intensifies to reduce auto insurance premiums

Efforts are heating up to pass legislation to reduce the cost of auto insurance in Michigan.

Members of the Republican-controlled state House talked behind closed doors about bill amendments Thursday, and Detroit hospitals that oppose the legislation warned of an "imminent" vote.

Legislators could be in session into the night.

The bill lets drivers opt out of a requirement to carry unlimited medical benefits through their auto insurance for crash injuries. The legislation seeks varying cuts in personal injury protection fees for motorists choosing less coverage.

Supporters say the bill would help drivers who face the highest premiums in the country. Opponents say it would lead to inadequate treatment for people with brain and other catastrophic injuries.

Democrats are largely united against the bill. Some Republicans also are opposed.

