Medical examiner: 37 sets of cremains found in storage unit

A southern Michigan medical examiner says authorities are trying to identify 37 boxes of cremains discovered in a storage unit after the death of a funeral director.

Calhoun County Medical Examiner Dr. Joyce DeJong tells WOOD-TV for a story published Thursday that the family of Joy Spencer Spoor discovered the cremains after her Oct. 14 death. Spoor was an owner of Spencer Family Funeral Home in Athens, a village about 110 miles west of Detroit.

DeJong says authorities have started the process of identifying the cremains and returning them to families. She says she doesn't know yet why the remains were being kept in the storage unit.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.