Sheriff's office investigates possible candy tampering

A family said their son bit into a box cutter blade embedded in a piece of Halloween candy.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the claim of candy tampering.

The case is out of Vienna Township, which is near Clio.

The family in that case said their son bit into a Snickers candy bar and scraped his teeth on the blade.

The sheriff's office said the candy was sent to the crime lab to get a better idea of what happened.

Investigators are not sure which house the candy came from.

