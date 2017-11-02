2 dogs recovering after found suffering from malnutrition

Just days from death, two local dogs are on the mend after suffering from severe malnutrition under the watch of negligent owners.

Now they are in safer hands at a local animal shelter, but they can't do it alone. With winter setting in and hardly any meat on the dogs' bones, it is a tough job to keep the dogs warm and healthy.

"Had he been left out a few more days he probably would've succumbed to it," said Lisa Stoffel, director of the Saginaw County Animal Care Center.

Preston is a stray dog who was found near death, but he is slowly getting better.

His thin frame is a result of the starvation he endured.

Stoffel said the shelter deals with about 100 emaciated dogs like Preston each year. Now that cooler temperatures have arrived, the frail animals need some warmth from the community.

"A sweater just keeps them warmer, helps the calories stick to them a little more. If they're cold at all, you just shiver that off just like a person. So sweaters and coats just help aid in that recovery," Stoffel said.

Stoffel said extra large pet sweaters could really help the animals, but she will take whatever she can get.

"Anything. We can use old sweatshirts, hoodies. Hoodies are great. You just cut the little arms off of them and slip them in," Stoffel said.

Stoffel said despite what Preston has been through, his future looks bright.

"They are very sweet when they finally find someone that will feed them. They're so appreciative. So once he's fully recovered he'll be available for adoption. And he's going to be a life-long friend," Stoffel said.

Preston should be ready to find a home in two to three months.

As for Stoffel, she said cases like Preston's happen too often. She encourages pet owners who are having trouble taking care of their animals to reach out for help.

"Contact us. We have numerous partners that we work with that will help you with food. We'll even help you get the dog to a new home," Stoffel said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.