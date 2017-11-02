Flint businesses not in line to get lead pipes replaced

The city of Flint continues to climb its way out of the water crisis as crews continue their work tearing out and replacing lead-laced and galvanized water pipes.

There are some worried about when it will be their turn, if at all.

The sound of drilling and removing lead service lines is a sound of relief for thousands of Flint residents. It means the water that pours from their tap is safer to use.

However, Mayor Karen Weaver's fast start initiative only applies to residential homes. That means businesses with possible lead service lines aren't on a list to be replaced.

"We have the proper filters and we also use reverse osmosis machines," said Jarees, with Table and Tap Express.

He said for the past few years they have been taking the appropriate measures to make sure the water is safe for their customers. He said he wishes there was an end in sight.

"I'm not a fan of the filters. I really wish we had clean accessible water, but we have to make do. So the best we can do is just keep bottled waters," Jarees said.

Down the road at the White Horse Tavern, the owner said it doesn't matter to him if the pipes are replaced for businesses. They have never had an issue with lead there, owner Steve Poulis said.

"Health department recommended we put filters in and we've got filters all over the basement," Poulis said.

He said even though they don't need their lines replaced, it doesn't mean other businesses in the city should have to live with their lead service lines.

"I don't know if other businesses had lead problems or not, but I would think if they were to change them they should change everything," Poulis said.

