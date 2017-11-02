Another chance after a near-miss

Despite cloudy skies and showers returning on Thursday afternoon, it was easily the most comfortable day we have seen in over a week here in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures did make the low 50s, but they could have gone even higher if a warm front had been just a bit faster. Cooler air will return tonight behind the rain, but we're likely to get another shot at warmer weather in the coming days.

Tonight

In the meantime, periods of light-to-moderate rain will continue throughout the evening. Keep an umbrella on hand, and be prepared for slick road conditions as you make your way to and from your Thursday evening plans.

Rain will come to an end around midnight, paving the way for gradual clearing overnight. Partly cloudy skies will take hold by daybreak with lows taking a chillier dip back to the middle and upper 30s.

Friday

Go ahead and break out the sunglasses on Friday! ...no, seriously. You can even leave the umbrella at home too! We'll get a well-earned break from the gloomy, dreary conditions on the final day of the work week as a small pocket of high pressure noses its way in across the Great Lakes.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side again, resetting to the middle and upper 40s. Minimal wind and a general abundance of sunshine should go a long way toward taking the edge off, though.

While chilly, it will also be a great night for the second round of the high school football playoffs! Partly cloudy skies will get the evening started, but those clouds will go back on the increase later Friday night ahead of our next disturbance.

The Weekend

The roller coaster ride takes its next swing this weekend. It will be back to overcast skies on Saturday, but the first half of the day is looking generally dry. An area of low pressure rising out of the southern Plains will carry another warm front northward with it.

Like we saw on Wednesday night, this will bring an initial push of showers with it, returning to our area during Saturday afternoon. We'll remain on the chilly side before the front arrives, with highs remaining planted in the upper 40s. Scattered showers will continue on Saturday night, but lows will only kneel slightly, back to the mid 40s before rising into Sunday morning.

Where Thursday's warm front didn't quite get to us in time, Sunday's boundary is expected to have greater success. Showers will become more isolated behind the passing front on Sunday morning, with temperatures beginning a charge into the low 60s by the afternoon.

That returning warm weather will come with a price, however. A cold front will begin its approach later in the afternoon and into Sunday night. Its arrival here will come with another push of steady, occasionally heavy rain and even a chance for a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds with them, so be sure to keep it tuned to TV5 as we monitor this situation.

The roller coaster ride won't stop after all of that, though. Take a look at what lies ahead next week in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

