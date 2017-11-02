Showers return with possible weekend storms

A well-earned break came our way to wrap up the work week. Following a week of gray, dreary conditions, we got the sun to make an appearance. Is there more in store for us this weekend?

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy skies will remain in control this evening, but we won't be getting too much of a good thing. Clouds will begin to increase after midnight, becoming overcast by daybreak. No need to worry about any rain just yet, though. Overnight lows will take a chilly turn to the mid 30s for most of us, with a light NE wind.

>> Temperatures across Mid-Michigan <<

The Weekend

The roller coaster ride takes its next swing this weekend. Overcast skies will be the norm on Saturday, but the first half of the day is looking generally dry. An area of low pressure rising out of the southern Plains will carry another warm front northward with it.

Like we saw on Wednesday night, this will bring an initial push of showers with it, returning to our area during Saturday afternoon. We'll remain on the chilly side before the front arrives, with highs remaining planted in the upper 40s. Scattered showers will continue on Saturday night, but lows will only kneel slightly, back to the mid 40s before rising into Sunday morning.

Where Thursday's warm front didn't quite get to us in time, Sunday's boundary is expected to have greater success. Showers will become more isolated behind the passing front on Sunday morning, with temperatures beginning a charge into the low 60s by the afternoon.

That returning warm weather will come with a price, however. A cold front will begin its approach later in the afternoon and into Sunday night. Its arrival here will come with another push of steady, occasionally heavy rain and even a chance for a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds with them, so be sure to keep it tuned to TV5 as we monitor this situation.

The roller coaster ride won't stop after all of that, though. Take a look at what lies ahead next week in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

