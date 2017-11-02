Michigan House OKs forgiveness of 'responsibility' fee debt

The Michigan House has voted to forgive extra "responsibility" fees that have been levied on drivers for certain traffic infractions and to speed up the elimination of newly assessed fees.

The main bill won approval 103-5 Thursday. The Senate also voted recently to wipe away motorists' debt totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, but only if their fees are six years or older.

The House voting sets the stage for further negotiations among legislators and Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder's office has said he has concerns about the budgetary impact of forgiving the debt, but is working with lawmakers and monitoring the various versions of the bills and associated costs.

