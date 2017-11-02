Possible Detroit MLS team could play at Ford Field - WNEM TV 5

Possible Detroit MLS team could play at Ford Field

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)

DETROIT (AP) -- The Ford family is joining the group trying to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to Detroit, and the bid now proposes that the team play at Ford Field.

The Ford family, which owns the Detroit Lions, joins a group that already included Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. The bid initially focused on the site of a suspended jail project downtown as a potential spot for a new soccer venue, but the group announced Thursday that Ford Field -- home of the Lions -- is now the preference.

The response from MLS was lukewarm. The league said in a statement it continues to prioritize soccer-specific stadiums when evaluating expansion markets.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.