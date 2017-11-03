Weaver wants emergency funding for popular beach

It's a popular Mid-Michigan beach, and now Flint Mayor Karen Weaver wants emergency funding to protect it.

The money was included in her budget, but she said Flint’s city council removed it.

Now, Weaver said the move has put the Bluebell Beach and Residential Wells at risk since their so close to the Bray Road dump site.

In a statement from her office, Weaver called out the council’s finance chair, Scott Kincaid, saying he continues to make decisions that put politics ahead of public health.

“Water is life. We must make sure that we do what is right for the health and well-being of the public. Sweeping this under the rug, and ignoring the risks to the public’s health, as Scott Kincaid and other members of City Council have knowingly done, is unconscionable,” said Mayor Weaver.

Weaver is scheduled to call for a resolution Friday to revisit the issue and put $225,000 towards monitoring the area.

The following is a full statement released by Weaver's office:

After much fact finding, Flint's Chief Public Health Advisor informed Mayor Weaver of the details involved in this circumstance. "As a health professional myself, I know everything is not just about saving a few pennies," said Weaver. "I think the people of Flint fully understand how careful leaders must be when making decisions related to our drinking water, and to water that comes into contact with our skin. Individuals drawing water out of that well, or going to the beach should rest assured knowing we are doing our part to protect them." "I grew up going to Bluebell Beach and it must be protected," said Council Member Eric Mays. "I want to keep monitoring in place at the Bray Road dump site, but I was outvoted by the other Council Members for political reasons. The City Council's Chair of Finance, Scott Kincaid, continues to make decisions that put politics and finance ahead of the public health." "Leaders of the City of Flint must do what is right by children and families living in our city and those who play at the beach and use well water," said Weaver. "I will put forward a resolution tomorrow to demand that City Council meet immediately to revisit this issue and the $225,000 they removed from the budget for environmental monitoring and assessment. Council has already forced Flint to spend nearly $2 million on unnecessary expenditures by not making a decision on a long-term water source. That is money that could have been used for various worthwhile projects and needs, such as making sure we are keeping people safe by monitoring this federally designated site."

