Clio man found not guilty of DUI in deadly crash

A local man was found not guilty on charges of driving under the influence of illegal drugs after a deadly crash.

It happened on Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township in April of last year.

Corey Slavik, 29, of Clio, crossed over into oncoming traffic and ran into 26-year-old Jacob Bridgeman's vehicle.

Bridgeman later died from his injuries.

Slavik pleaded not guilty, saying a urine sample taken after the crash was not his.

His lawyer said the sample had been mislabeled during the chain of custody.

