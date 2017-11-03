Clio man found not guilty of DUI in deadly crash - WNEM TV 5

Clio man found not guilty of DUI in deadly crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

A local man was found not guilty on charges of driving under the influence of illegal drugs after a deadly crash. 

It happened on Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township in April of last year. 

Corey Slavik, 29, of Clio, crossed over into oncoming traffic and ran into 26-year-old Jacob Bridgeman's vehicle.

Bridgeman later died from his injuries. 

Slavik pleaded not guilty, saying a urine sample taken after the crash was not his. 

His lawyer said the sample had been mislabeled during the chain of custody. 

